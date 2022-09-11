Three female pupils 'sexually harassed' at Midrand school

The Gauteng department of education has condemned allegations of sexual harassment at school.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The Gauteng department of education has condemned allegations of sexual harassment at school.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said three female grade 8 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted this week at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein, Midrand.
“It is alleged that a male grade 10 learner sexually harassed two grade 8 girl learners after school on Tuesday and Wednesday. These incidents were only reported to the principal on Thursday during learning hours,” Mabona said.
The school called in the parents of the complainants and the perpetrator, he said.
“Subsequently, on Friday, another parent of a grade 8 girl learner at the school reported a case of sexual harassment of her child by two grade 10 boy learners and one grade 11 boy learner,” Mabona said.
He said psychosocial support was provided to the victims and their parents by the district officials and disciplinary hearings were scheduled for the perpetrators.
Police are investigating the allegations.
“We condemn in the strongest possible sense any ill-discipline in our schools and such behaviour will never be tolerated,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
“These cases are worrisome. Any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action and can possibly be removed from our school.
“We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately.”
