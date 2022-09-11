A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a farm murder in Cradock and an attack on a truck driver over a two-day period last week.
Police were called on to a farm in the area at about noon on Wednesday, September 7, and found the body of Eva Smit, 39, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
A 72-hour activation plan was instituted to hunt for the assailant.
The next day, at about 7.30pm, police received a complaint of a shooting on the N10 heading towards Middelburg.
A truck driver had suffered several gunshot wounds to the upper body and was rushed to hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the same suspect was allegedly linked to both shootings.
The search was intensified and expanded to cover a vast area, with various police units working around the clock, assisted by officials from private security companies and community volunteers.
On Friday afternoon, the tracing and tracking teams, including police tracker dogs, cornered and apprehended a suspect about 20km outside Cradock.
Police also recovered a firearm, and the key to a truck.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the suspect was due to appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, and theft.
Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the arrest and praised all those involved in the search for their dedication.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect arrested after deadly Cradock shooting rampage
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a farm murder in Cradock and an attack on a truck driver over a two-day period last week.
Police were called on to a farm in the area at about noon on Wednesday, September 7, and found the body of Eva Smit, 39, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
A 72-hour activation plan was instituted to hunt for the assailant.
The next day, at about 7.30pm, police received a complaint of a shooting on the N10 heading towards Middelburg.
A truck driver had suffered several gunshot wounds to the upper body and was rushed to hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the same suspect was allegedly linked to both shootings.
The search was intensified and expanded to cover a vast area, with various police units working around the clock, assisted by officials from private security companies and community volunteers.
On Friday afternoon, the tracing and tracking teams, including police tracker dogs, cornered and apprehended a suspect about 20km outside Cradock.
Police also recovered a firearm, and the key to a truck.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the suspect was due to appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, and theft.
Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the arrest and praised all those involved in the search for their dedication.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics