Police release identity of Joburg arsonist, ask for public's help to catch him
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police in Gauteng have released the identity of the man suspected to be behind several arson attacks around in the Johannesburg area.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello appealed to the public to assist them to locate Sentious Novans who is suspected to be involved in multiple cases of arson, murder and burglary in the eastern and northern parts of Johannesburg in the past few months.
“In all the incidents, the suspect will break in at affluent houses and after stealing property set the houses alight.
Novans was previously sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for five years,” Sello said.
