Early Christmas for beachgoers as eThekwini reopens 13 beaches

11 September 2022
Philani Nombembe
The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, while five remain closed. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, it said on Saturday.

The beaches that are now open are:

  • Bay Beach;
  • North Beach;
  • Wedge Beach;
  • South Beach;
  • Addington Beach;
  • uShaka Beach;
  • Point Beach (Vetchies);
  • Brighton Beach;
  • Amanzimtoti Main Beach;
  • Pipeline Beach;
  • Warner Beach;
  • Winklespruit Beach; and
  • Umgababa Beach.

“Testing has confirmed that the water quality at these beaches is now at an acceptable standard,” it said.

Beaches that remain closed are:

  • eThekwini Beach;
  • Laguna Seasonal Beach;
  • Ansteys Beach;
  • Reunion Beach; and
  • Baggies Beach.

“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing and canoeing are therefore prohibited at the above-mentioned beaches,” the municipality said.

“Beachgoers are urged to avoid water-related activities at beaches that are closed. The public will be notified when the closed beaches are reopened and safe for public use.”

