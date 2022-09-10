×

News

Second witness concludes testimony in Meyiwa trial

10 September 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, says he did not find any evidence on the kitchen counter where Senzo Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected the kitchen counter at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

This was the counter where the first witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, said he had found a bullet projectile behind glass jars on his second visit to the house on the day of the shooting.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, counsel for one of the five accused, asked if Mthethwa checked the counter. Mthethwa said he did.

Mthethwa said he and his colleague inspected the kitchen area and were able to find other items which were exhibits, including a hat belonging to Meyiwa, but did not find anything on top of the counter.

“According to what we saw, there was nothing there. The projectile, we found for ourselves (on the kitchen floor).”

Mthwethwa emphasised during cross-examination a Capt Zwane was the first officer on the scene, followed by Mosia and then Brig Philani Ndlovu. This contrasts with the testimony of Mosia, who said he had found Ndlovu at the crime scene when he arrived.

Mthethwa said when he and his colleague arrived, Zwane — and not Ndlovu, as Mosia has stated in his testimony — was telling Mosia what happened and showing him what had been shown to him.

“I don't know where he got it that he (Ndlovu) arrived first,” Mthethwa said.

The trial continues on Monday with  a new witness.

TimesLIVE

