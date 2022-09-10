×

News

R300 bribe earns immigration official a four-year sentence

10 September 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
An immigration official based at the Beitbridge home affairs offices has been sentenced to four years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for taking a bribe.
Image: Michael Pinyana

An immigration official at Beitbridge home affairs has been handed a four-year jail sentence for taking a R300 bribe.

The Musina magistrate's court sentenced Khuliso Ravele, 36, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Ravele committed the crime in October 2017.

“The victim, who is a foreign national, went to the Beitbridge home affairs offices to be assisted with a stamp to extend her stay in SA,” said Maluleke.

“When she arrived at the offices, Ravele, who was an immigration officer, offered to assist her but demanded a R300 gratification, which she paid.

“After she was assisted, she was stopped by the border police who were patrolling and they demanded to see her passport. During the interrogation it was discovered the victim paid money to a home affairs official to get her passport stamped.

“Subsequently Ravele was arrested and charged with corruption.”

The case was transferred to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit for further investigation.

Ravele, out on bail, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

“She was also ordered to undergo two years' correctional supervision at Sibasa court,” said Maluleke.

TimesLIVE

