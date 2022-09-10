Public protector’s office paying Mkhwebane’s legal fees, Gcaleka says

“We are paying for her to contest her suspension. We are paying for her to defend herself in the impeachment process. We are also paying for her to defend herself in the criminal proceedings of the perjury charges she is facing,” Gcaleka added.

Gcaleka expressed her gratitude to the marchers for showing their dedication and commitment to strengthening democracy.

“We acknowledge and accept you are here peacefully to show your support to us, the public protector, as we continue to execute our duties; we will do so knowing there is no political undue influence in this office.

“This office needs to do its work independently, without fear, without favour and without prejudice to ensure it produces credible reports which will stand the test of legal processes,” Gcaleka said.