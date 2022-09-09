×

Sassa urges R350 grant beneficiaries not to repeatedly change their bank details

09 September 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Sassa has advised beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant against repeatedly changing their bank details. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has advised beneficiaries of the 350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant against repeatedly changing their bank details, saying this may delay payments. 

This week many applicants took to social media to voice their frustrations about declined grant applications and delayed payments. 

According to Sassa, among other reasons, payment delays were due to beneficiaries repeatedly changing their bank details on the SRD website.

“Clients are urged not to repeatedly change their bank details on the SRD website as the account will have to be verified each time a change is made, which may delay payment,” said the agency. 

“It is recommended clients open their own bank accounts with an institution of their choice as it will assist them to take ownership of their funds and collection.”

Why was my application declined?

Sassa said it had received just less than 12-million applications at the beginning of August after the means test threshold was increased from R350 to R624.

However, not all applications have been successful. 

The are 10 reasons why applications may be denied and these include alternative income sources, failure of identity verification, existing Sassa grant payments and not meeting the age requirement of being younger than 60.

What must I do?

Sassa said applicants who want to dispute the agency’s decision can lodge an appeal with the independent tribunal via the website.

