Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane tainted by bias: high court

Public protector's Phala Phala investigation 'created a conflict of interest'

By FRANNY RABKIN

The Western Cape high court has declared President Cyril Ramaphosa's suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid, saying it “may have been retaliatory and hence unlawful”.



“It was tainted by bias of a disqualifying kind and perhaps an improper motive. In our view, the president could not bring an unbiased mind to bear as he was conflicted when he suspended the applicant,” said the court's judgment. The full bench comprised judges Lister Nuku, Matthew Francis and James Lekhuleni...