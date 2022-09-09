Nelson Mandela Bay police arrest alleged cable thieves

Gqeberha police apprehended four suspects and confiscated seven metres of copper cable as they intensify efforts to curb cable theft in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
District police commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrests, saying copper thieves cause widespread havoc as their criminal activity damaged crucial infrastructure and hampers basic service delivery.
“These damages and theft is tantamount to economic sabotage therefore we will make sure that these perpetrators are traced, arrested and convicted.
“We extend our appreciation to the communities and urge them to continue to provide information on criminals interfering with the infrastructure,” Ncata said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Thursday night two suspects were arrested at about 8:45pm when K9 members were conducting foot patrols in cable theft hotspot areas.
“Members were doing foot patrols in Whyteleaf Drive, Algoa Park, when they heard voices in the dark.
“Upon further investigation they found two men digging a trench, and when they refused to exit the trench they were arrested,” Naidu said.
The suspects, aged 35 and 37, were arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act — tampering with essential infrastructure.
The damage they caused is estimated at over R700,000.
On Wednesday, in the same area near Whyteleaf Drive, a 27-year-old suspect was apprehended when he was also found digging a trench.
Police also found three metres of copper cable in his possession, which was positively identified as municipal property.
He was detained in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, and will also face a charge of possession of stolen property.
Another suspect was apprehended on Wednesday when municipal officials found him in an uncovered manhole in Lindsay Road, Algoa Park.
“The 37-year-old suspect tried to flee when he was questioned. He was apprehended and four metres of copper cable, as well as several implements used for housebreaking or cable theft, were found in his possession,” Naidu said
He will also face charges related to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, as well as possession of suspected stolen property and possession of housebreaking implements.
