More than a dozen school pupils were injured in a minibus taxi accident on the M19 near Reservoir Hills, Durban, at about 7am on Friday.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to calls about a serious accident on the M19.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi carrying pupils had veered out of control and overturned multiple times, coming to a rest on the centre median.
“More ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. About 15 to 20 schoolchildren sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment,” said Jamieson.
The cause of the accident is unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate.
More than a dozen school pupils injured in taxi crash on M19 in KZN
