×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro officials in PPE fraud bust

Suspended housing boss Mapu among those accused of R2.7m tender irregularities

09 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Using fake quotes for a Covid-19 protective shield tender and letterheads from companies that never submitted a bid — these are just some of the allegations levelled against four people accused of  defrauding the  Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The matter concerns the appointment of Luchuphe Trading...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read