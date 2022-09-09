Metro officials in PPE fraud bust
Suspended housing boss Mapu among those accused of R2.7m tender irregularities
Using fake quotes for a Covid-19 protective shield tender and letterheads from companies that never submitted a bid — these are just some of the allegations levelled against four people accused of defrauding the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The matter concerns the appointment of Luchuphe Trading...
