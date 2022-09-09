Media24 has confirmed the suspension of two senior journalists accused of extortion.
Media24 confirms suspension of two senior journalists
Media24 has confirmed the suspension of two senior journalists accused of extortion.
Ishmet Davidson, Media24 CEO, on Friday told TimesLIVE journalistic integrity is non-negotiable and plays an important role in the media’s contribution to democracy.
“Media24 has confirmed that it has suspended two senior editorial employees at City Press pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and conduct and the Press Code.
“We do not compromise on this and will not tolerate any transgressions. Hence, we acted immediately when the alleged misconduct was reported,” Davidson said in a statement.
TimesLIVE earlier reported that the pair was placed on suspension last week after it emerged they allegedly tried to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.
It is understood one of the reporters had already resigned at the time of his suspension. He informed the publication he wished to resign with immediate effect but his request was turned down He was told he remained an employee until the end of his notice period.
“The investigation and any potential subsequent actions need to follow due process and it is prejudicial to discuss the matter in the media. However, we believe our processes and systems are fair and we will be happy to discuss our actions in a formally structured legal process,” said Davidson.
Mondli Makhanya, City Press editor, earlier declined to comment and referred questions to Media24 head of research and communication Egbert de Waal.
