Librarians in mourning over vandalism of Nelson Mandela Bay facilities
Premium 09 September 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay librarians were aptly dressed in black attire for the municipality’s launch of National Book Week, as they mourned the five public libraries in the metro which have being closed due to vandalism.
Librarians from some of the vandalised institutions, including Allanridge, Chatty, KwaMagxaki and Motherwell, attended the event at City Hall which was themed, “Save our libraries campaign”...
General Reporter
