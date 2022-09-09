×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kids in tears as soccer fans storm stadium gate

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 09 September 2022

A horrified sports fan and his family had to dodge a sea of bodies moments before a soccer match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

Godfrey Jacobs described on Thursday how the situation unfolded just before the 7.30pm kickoff in the DStv Premiership fixture between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read