Hawks link convicted robber to murder of policeman in Ivory Park

Akim Phathisani Masuku, who has been serving a 25-year prison term for robbery since 2017, will now also face a charge of killing a policeman in Ivory Park, Gauteng, in 2016.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation linked Masuku, 33, to the murder of Const Tshifhiwa Evans Manyuwa, 39, and the attempted murder of ConstTsoyi Frans Manyane, 48, on April 2 2016.

The Hawks said the police officials attached to Ivory Park police station crime office were on duty driving an unmarked vehicle when they came across a group of people obstructing the road.

When the officers intervened, one of the civilians pulled out a firearm and fatally wounded Manyuwa while Manyane sustained injuries.

Both officers were robbed of their service pistols during the attack

“After police investigation, Masuku, who is a foreign national, was arrested on November 14 2016, for possession of the late officer’s firearm.

“He was subsequently linked to various other violent house robbery cases for which he was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment on August 30 2017,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

Masuku was recently brought to Gauteng from a Limpopo prison to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

He made his first appearance in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Wednesday and the court postponed the case until October 5 for it to be transferred to the high court in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE