Five life terms for man who attacked patrons in a tavern in 2018

A repeat offender who went on a shooting spree by killing four patrons and a cashier at a tavern in Mankutshana near Port Shepstone was sentenced to five life terms by the high court sitting in Scottsburg on Thursday.

Thulani Nhlumayo, 48, was also sentenced for a string of other offences which included attempted murder and robbery. However, all these sentences will run concurrently with a sentence of life.

The court directed that Nhlumayo should not be considered for parole until he has served 25 years of his sentence.

The murders were committed barely three years after Nhlumayo had been released from prison for a politically related killing for which he had been serving a life sentence.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Kate Pillay said the accused had committed “cold-hearted” and “callous acts” on patrons who had been enjoying themselves at the tavern on the night of April 1 2018.

Nhlumayo who was accompanied by his nephew, Sanele Nhlumayo, had stormed the tavern demanding money and firearms.

The complainants had responded by saying they did not have such items. The duo then went to cashier Zane Phelukwayo and demanded money, which was given to them.

The nephew was sentenced in 2019 and is serving 12 years after pleading guilty to robbery.

Pillay found it difficult to accept assertions made by Nhlumayo’s lawyer, Phakamisani Mbambo, who suggested that some remnants of his past may have played some role in his conduct.

Nhlumayo had lost his father through political wars between the IFP and ANC.

“That’s the reality of what happens in this country. Everybody is touched by crime. Everybody is touched by housebreaking. Some are touched by political killings but how many resort to this type of behaviour?” asked Pillay.

She said video footage on the fateful day depicted Nhlumayo as being the leader in carrying out the killings.

Nhlumayo testified that he has two children, born in 2016 and 2018, and his mother is aged 85.

After his release from prison in 2015, Nhlumayo had opened a tuck shop. He said running the business was not without its challenges, as it was broken into two years after he opened it. There was later a shooting.

Nhlumayo's highest standard of schooling is grade 7.

Philile Phelukwayo, 50, who lost her son Zane during the attack, said she was still shattered by the incident which claimed the life of her son who worked as a cashier at tavern.

The tavern was owned by Philile’s cousin. She recounted horror of hearing about her son's passing from a male acquaintance who told her his son had been injured and he suspected that he had succumbed to his injuries.

“We are still baffled as to why someone would cause my son harm. He was not anyone who would fight with people,” said Phelukwayo.

She said she had never met Nhlumayo.

“I am happy that there is some sort of finality. I know the wound would never heal,” she said.

TimesLIVE