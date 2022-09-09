First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering
Images of spinning hole in ocean lead experts to speculate on the cause
Premium
By Mike Loewe - 09 September 2022
A 30m-wide whirlpool seen in the ocean off the Wild Coast could be linked to climate change.
Photographed on August 17 by Green Scorpion Robert Stegmann during a routine police service air patrol, the images show one and possibly even two spinning holes in the ocean...
First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering
Images of spinning hole in ocean lead experts to speculate on the cause
A 30m-wide whirlpool seen in the ocean off the Wild Coast could be linked to climate change.
Photographed on August 17 by Green Scorpion Robert Stegmann during a routine police service air patrol, the images show one and possibly even two spinning holes in the ocean...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics