DA vows to take power and fix Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery issues
But ANC says party is the cause of problem in the metro
By Andisa Bonani - 09 September 2022
The DA is steadfast in its bid to take over Nelson Mandela Bay and plans to address the service delivery issues which it blames on the ANC-led coalition.
DA councillor Retief Ondendaal said the party would not rest until it removed the ANC from power to ensure it restored the city to its former glory...
DA vows to take power and fix Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery issues
But ANC says party is the cause of problem in the metro
The DA is steadfast in its bid to take over Nelson Mandela Bay and plans to address the service delivery issues which it blames on the ANC-led coalition.
DA councillor Retief Ondendaal said the party would not rest until it removed the ANC from power to ensure it restored the city to its former glory...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics