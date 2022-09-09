×

DA vows to take power and fix Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery issues

But ANC says party is the cause of problem in the metro

By Andisa Bonani - 09 September 2022

The DA is steadfast in its bid to take over Nelson Mandela Bay and plans to address the service delivery issues which it  blames on the ANC-led coalition.

DA councillor Retief Ondendaal said the party would not rest until it  removed the ANC from power to ensure it restored the city to its former glory...

