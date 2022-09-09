Cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contradicts crucial evidence given by his colleague

He testified that the task team arrived on his second visit to the scene, which was on the morning after the night of the murder.
Mthethwa said they received the call at about 20.53pm through radio control and the incident was reported as a shooting in progress. They were given the address and house number.
He told the court after being excused by the task team, he was back at the station at around 10pm.
Mosia, however, said the incident was reported to him at 23:55pm and he arrived on the scene at 00:20am.
Travelling in a marked work car in their uniforms, Mthethwa said they proceeded to the house 10 minutes after the incident was reported.
He said they met a man named Themba who identified himself as the uncle and brother of MaKhumalo.
“We asked him what happened but he said he had no idea because he was also called to come to the house. He told us someone had been shot and was rushed to hospital.
“We opened the door and went inside. The uncle unlocked the door because he was the one in possession of the key. We used the kitchen door. We entered but left because there was no information forthcoming from the uncle. We asked him to lock the door.”
He told the court he had spotted two cans of alcohol.
He said neighbours gathered and some alleged two people were seen running towards a park.
State prosecutor George Baloyi said they intended to call some of those witnesses to testify.
Mthethwa said because Themba didn’t have information about what happened in the house, they decided to go to Botshelong Hospital where they came across a BMW with two occupants.
“The woman inside told us Meyiwa had been shot and died in hospital. She told us there were people inside the hospital and she left,” he said.
He said that is when they met MaKhumalo, who travelled back with them and relayed what had happened.
He said at the hospital, he was taken to see Meyiwa and confirmed to the court that he had been shot.
“ I saw he had a bullet hole," he said, pointing to the middle of his stomach.
He told the court he found the same uncle at the house when they returned, and he cordoned off the scene.
“When we entered the first thing we checked was cartridges. We checked and found a bullet projectile on the floor in the kitchen. We also found a hat in the kitchen with a crutch,” he said.
He said that is when they called the client service centre to organise detectives and photographers.
TimesLIVE
Cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contradicts crucial evidence given by his colleague
Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, the second witness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to return to the stand on Friday.
Mthethwa has thus far contradicted much of the evidence given by the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, when he took to the stand in the high court in Pretoria.
Contradicting Mosia’s testimony, who said he found Brig Philani Ndlovu at the crime scene, Mthethwa said a Capt Zwane was on the scene, followed by Mosia and then the task team of which Ndlovu was a part.
Mthethwa said he was the first to respond to the crime scene on the night, together with his colleague.
He said when he arrived at the house for the second time, after he had been to the hospital where he learnt Meyiwa had died, Zwane arrived and was shown everything which his colleague had earlier spotted.
They then started to get information from a person who he referred to as MaKhumalo about what had transpired.
TimesLIVE understands the person he was referring to was Kelly Khumalo’s mother. Khumalo and Meyiwa were in a relationship and had a baby together when Meyiwa was gunned down at MaKhumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014.
The two women, Khumalo’s sister, her boyfriend and several other people who were present that night claimed Meyiwa had been shot by an armed robber who had made his way into the home.
Mthethwa said MaKhumalo narrated what had happened while they waited for the police photographer to arrive.
Mthethwa said the photographer introduced himself as Mosia. He said once Mosia arrived, the task team arrived and he was able to identify one member who was Brig Ndlovu.
“The team said as the case is high-profile it will be taken over by them so we could be excused,” he told the court.
Mosia had told the court he was called to the scene by Ndlovu, who said there was a shooting but failed to give him the address.
Mosia said after finding the address, he later met Ndlovu at the crime scene. He said Ndlovu relayed what had transpired and pointed out key elements while he investigated.
He testified that the task team arrived on his second visit to the scene, which was on the morning after the night of the murder.
Mthethwa said they received the call at about 20.53pm through radio control and the incident was reported as a shooting in progress. They were given the address and house number.
He told the court after being excused by the task team, he was back at the station at around 10pm.
Mosia, however, said the incident was reported to him at 23:55pm and he arrived on the scene at 00:20am.
Travelling in a marked work car in their uniforms, Mthethwa said they proceeded to the house 10 minutes after the incident was reported.
He said they met a man named Themba who identified himself as the uncle and brother of MaKhumalo.
“We asked him what happened but he said he had no idea because he was also called to come to the house. He told us someone had been shot and was rushed to hospital.
“We opened the door and went inside. The uncle unlocked the door because he was the one in possession of the key. We used the kitchen door. We entered but left because there was no information forthcoming from the uncle. We asked him to lock the door.”
He told the court he had spotted two cans of alcohol.
He said neighbours gathered and some alleged two people were seen running towards a park.
State prosecutor George Baloyi said they intended to call some of those witnesses to testify.
Mthethwa said because Themba didn’t have information about what happened in the house, they decided to go to Botshelong Hospital where they came across a BMW with two occupants.
“The woman inside told us Meyiwa had been shot and died in hospital. She told us there were people inside the hospital and she left,” he said.
He said that is when they met MaKhumalo, who travelled back with them and relayed what had happened.
He said at the hospital, he was taken to see Meyiwa and confirmed to the court that he had been shot.
“ I saw he had a bullet hole," he said, pointing to the middle of his stomach.
He told the court he found the same uncle at the house when they returned, and he cordoned off the scene.
“When we entered the first thing we checked was cartridges. We checked and found a bullet projectile on the floor in the kitchen. We also found a hat in the kitchen with a crutch,” he said.
He said that is when they called the client service centre to organise detectives and photographers.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics