Bay business owners face extra charge after boardroom dust-up
Premium
By Devon Koen - 09 September 2022
The owners of a Gqeberha business who have been taken to task for the way they treated a former employee during a heated boardroom discussion will be back in court later this month to face an additional charge of crimen injuria.
Brett and Janice Giddy, who made a brief appearance in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday, now face three charges, including two counts of contravening the Cybercrimes Act...
Bay business owners face extra charge after boardroom dust-up
The owners of a Gqeberha business who have been taken to task for the way they treated a former employee during a heated boardroom discussion will be back in court later this month to face an additional charge of crimen injuria.
Brett and Janice Giddy, who made a brief appearance in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday, now face three charges, including two counts of contravening the Cybercrimes Act...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics