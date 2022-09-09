×

Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker continues

09 September 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Discussions behind closed doors at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday led to an interim court interdict stopping the IEC and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality from filling Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk’s position as the matter was extended to October 27 for arguments.

Van Niekerk, who has been embroiled in numerous court cases, said outside court that the interim interdict granted in April stating that he and his fellow councillors Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell were still members of the metro’s council still stood...

Speech Bubbles

