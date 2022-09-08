×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry resumes

By TImesLIVE - 08 September 2022

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office resumes on Thursday.

The section 194 committee was on a break for just over week.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 9.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read