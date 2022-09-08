×

News

Two shot dead in botched Durban CBD robbery

08 September 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
Two people were shot dead on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street just after 10am during an alleged botched robbery.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

A security guard and another person died during an alleged botched robbery at a gun shop in the Durban CBD on Thursday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street just after 10am. 

“It is alleged a robbery was taking place when a security officer attempted to assist the victim when shots were fired. The security officer and victim were found with fatal gunshot wounds. They were assessed by advanced life support paramedics and there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said police were on the scene and would investigate. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

Most Read