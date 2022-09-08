Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mapu in court on PPE fraud charges
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvulani Mapu was one of four people who appeared on Thursday in the specialised commercial crimes court on charges related to tender fraud linked to the procurement of PPE items at municipal facilities amounting to R2.7m.
Mapu appeared alongside deputy director of facilities management Nwabisa Mtshakaza and business owners Nomsa Mazibuko and Sibusisiwe Nduvane...
News reporter
