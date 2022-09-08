×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Brighton Clinic closed after dentist held at knifepoint

Staff refuse to go back to work until safety concerns addressed

Premium
08 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A routine operation to remove a patient’s aching tooth at the New Brighton Clinic almost landed the dentist on duty in a knife fight, leaving staff traumatised and the clinic closed until their safety concerns have been addressed.

Residents are now being diverted to other medical facilities for treatment and medication as the clinic in Sheya Kulati Drive has been closed since Monday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read