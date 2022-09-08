Murder, rape accused changes lawyers for fourth time
Premium
By Devon Koen - 08 September 2022
A Rocklands man whose penis was cut off allegedly by the mother of a five-year-old girl who was raped and murdered, received a tongue lashing from a high court judge after he changed his legal representation for the fourth time on Thursday.
The man, 24, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead to two counts of rape and one of murder, was expected to plead on Thursday after his previous legal representative, advocate Johan Van Der Spuy, withdrew from the matter on Tuesday, citing ethical reasons...
Murder, rape accused changes lawyers for fourth time
A Rocklands man whose penis was cut off allegedly by the mother of a five-year-old girl who was raped and murdered, received a tongue lashing from a high court judge after he changed his legal representation for the fourth time on Thursday.
The man, 24, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead to two counts of rape and one of murder, was expected to plead on Thursday after his previous legal representative, advocate Johan Van Der Spuy, withdrew from the matter on Tuesday, citing ethical reasons...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics