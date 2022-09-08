×

News

Municipal officials due in court for alleged R2.7m PPE tender fraud

08 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Two municipal officials arrived at the Humewood police station on Thursday morning where they are being processed for involvement in suspected tender fraud amounting to R2.7m.

Another two suspects, related to the company involved, are yet to arrive...

