News

How Nelson Mandela Bay mayor dodged axing

No-confidence motion fails to materialise as council circus continues

By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 08 September 2022

A court appeal, a city manager berated, an absent councillor and a missing coalition partner aligned to the DA — the plan to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson was derailed in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

Councillors were seen counting one another to ensure there was a quorum before the council meeting started, but Johnson dodged the no-confidence motion as the meeting was adjourned when it failed to reach the threshold...

