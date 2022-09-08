How Nelson Mandela Bay mayor dodged axing
No-confidence motion fails to materialise as council circus continues
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 08 September 2022
A court appeal, a city manager berated, an absent councillor and a missing coalition partner aligned to the DA — the plan to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson was derailed in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.
Councillors were seen counting one another to ensure there was a quorum before the council meeting started, but Johnson dodged the no-confidence motion as the meeting was adjourned when it failed to reach the threshold...
How Nelson Mandela Bay mayor dodged axing
No-confidence motion fails to materialise as council circus continues
A court appeal, a city manager berated, an absent councillor and a missing coalition partner aligned to the DA — the plan to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson was derailed in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.
Councillors were seen counting one another to ensure there was a quorum before the council meeting started, but Johnson dodged the no-confidence motion as the meeting was adjourned when it failed to reach the threshold...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics