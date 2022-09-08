Hijackers flee empty-handed after failure to operate truck
By Herald Reporter - 08 September 2022
A plan to rob a truck transporting copper in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning by a gang of armed men had one fatal flaw, the getaway driver could not operate the truck.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were on the hunt for the men who attempted the brazen hijacking in Stanford Road at about 10.30am...
