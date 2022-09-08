Coalitions chaos rooted in identity crisis — Maphai

The biggest failure of the ANC is not corruption but having missed the opportunity to create a national identity, and that is what is undermining SA’s efforts at a coalition government, according to political analyst Prof Vincent Maphai.
Maphai was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Gqeberha on Tuesday evening at the launch of Marriages of Inconvenience, a new book on the politics of coalitions in SA, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality through the Red Location Cultural Precinct.
The book has been edited by University of the Witwatersrand political analyst Prof Susan Booysen.
Maphai said coalitions were not new in democratic SA and had been part of its political culture dating back to the government of national unity formed in 1994.
“We have just been noticing them more since 2016 when the ANC started losing the metros.”
But he said that as culturally entrenched as a coalition government was, its viability had been scuttled by the dominant party’s failure to reach out to the country’s different cultures and people.
“The biggest failure of the ANC is not corruption.
“It is that they missed the opportunity to create a national consensus, to establish a common cause, where we as South Africans could say though we have our differences, together we stand for these things.
“That is what makes coalition government now so difficult.”
He said as difficult as this process now was, it was imperative because the ANC’s power was dwindling but none of the opposition parties by themselves were strong enough to take its place.
“Is the ANC dying? It looks like it.
“Is there an alternative to the ANC? Not that I’m aware of.”
He said part of the ANC’s problem was a lack of leadership.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa is not a leader.
“You ask him what the time is and he says let me appoint an interministerial commission.”
He said on the other hand, for example, the leadership of the late former president FW de Klerk, leader of the National Party, had proved a decisive factor in preventing civil war after the murder of SA Communist Party general secretary Chris Hani in 1993.
“Does the ANC have a De Klerk? No.”
Praising Marriages of Inconvenience, Maphai said the only thing he did not agree with was the title.
“When you get married you know there will be difficulties but you want to make it work, to make it last.
“But when you go into one of our coalition governments it is just a temporary cessation of hostilities.
“In fact, the aim is not to sustain but to undermine to save your own party.
“It’s not about the development agenda, it’s about who gets what.”
He said one reason coalition governments did not work was that SA lacked a professional, non-aligned civil service.
“Instead we have a political civil service tied to the ANC.”
He said one way to try to get coalitions to work might be to adopt the approach taken in the Netherlands where they were carefully guided by an array of laws.
“The result might be that they are too rigid and do not allow sufficient natural flow — but if you can’t cross the floor, you might begin to focus.”
Gqeberha-born University of Johannesburg political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said the coalitions chaos in the Nelson Mandela Bay council had its roots in the 2017-2018 period when the DA took over.
UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bongani pulled out of the coalition with the DA, and with the assistance of DA councillor Mxolisi Manyati, former mayor Athol Trollip was ousted in August 2018.
“Leading up to these events, the ANC had admitted it had no money.
“It had to get back into council by hook or by crook.”
Booysen said while coalition dramas were playing out in Johannesburg, Tshwane and parts of the North West, the Eastern Cape was the heart of coalitions in the country.
“It’s a wild and wonderful ride with disingenuousness but also inventiveness.
“If it had been a professional circus one might have been entertained but it's about public money and the very serious interests of people.”
She said underpinning the chaos was the “tectonic shift” of the ANC possibly shifting below 50% of the SA vote.
“We have non-stop negotiation and the tyranny of the motion of no confidence.
“The name of the game is instability unless we can find a more creative way to steer it.”
HeraldLIVE
Coalitions chaos rooted in identity crisis — Maphai
Political analyst says ANC missed chance to create national consensus
Senior Reporter
Image: UTHANDA BADUZA
The biggest failure of the ANC is not corruption but having missed the opportunity to create a national identity, and that is what is undermining SA’s efforts at a coalition government, according to political analyst Prof Vincent Maphai.
Maphai was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Gqeberha on Tuesday evening at the launch of Marriages of Inconvenience, a new book on the politics of coalitions in SA, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality through the Red Location Cultural Precinct.
The book has been edited by University of the Witwatersrand political analyst Prof Susan Booysen.
Maphai said coalitions were not new in democratic SA and had been part of its political culture dating back to the government of national unity formed in 1994.
“We have just been noticing them more since 2016 when the ANC started losing the metros.”
But he said that as culturally entrenched as a coalition government was, its viability had been scuttled by the dominant party’s failure to reach out to the country’s different cultures and people.
“The biggest failure of the ANC is not corruption.
“It is that they missed the opportunity to create a national consensus, to establish a common cause, where we as South Africans could say though we have our differences, together we stand for these things.
“That is what makes coalition government now so difficult.”
He said as difficult as this process now was, it was imperative because the ANC’s power was dwindling but none of the opposition parties by themselves were strong enough to take its place.
“Is the ANC dying? It looks like it.
“Is there an alternative to the ANC? Not that I’m aware of.”
He said part of the ANC’s problem was a lack of leadership.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa is not a leader.
“You ask him what the time is and he says let me appoint an interministerial commission.”
He said on the other hand, for example, the leadership of the late former president FW de Klerk, leader of the National Party, had proved a decisive factor in preventing civil war after the murder of SA Communist Party general secretary Chris Hani in 1993.
“Does the ANC have a De Klerk? No.”
Praising Marriages of Inconvenience, Maphai said the only thing he did not agree with was the title.
“When you get married you know there will be difficulties but you want to make it work, to make it last.
“But when you go into one of our coalition governments it is just a temporary cessation of hostilities.
“In fact, the aim is not to sustain but to undermine to save your own party.
“It’s not about the development agenda, it’s about who gets what.”
He said one reason coalition governments did not work was that SA lacked a professional, non-aligned civil service.
“Instead we have a political civil service tied to the ANC.”
He said one way to try to get coalitions to work might be to adopt the approach taken in the Netherlands where they were carefully guided by an array of laws.
“The result might be that they are too rigid and do not allow sufficient natural flow — but if you can’t cross the floor, you might begin to focus.”
Gqeberha-born University of Johannesburg political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said the coalitions chaos in the Nelson Mandela Bay council had its roots in the 2017-2018 period when the DA took over.
UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bongani pulled out of the coalition with the DA, and with the assistance of DA councillor Mxolisi Manyati, former mayor Athol Trollip was ousted in August 2018.
“Leading up to these events, the ANC had admitted it had no money.
“It had to get back into council by hook or by crook.”
Booysen said while coalition dramas were playing out in Johannesburg, Tshwane and parts of the North West, the Eastern Cape was the heart of coalitions in the country.
“It’s a wild and wonderful ride with disingenuousness but also inventiveness.
“If it had been a professional circus one might have been entertained but it's about public money and the very serious interests of people.”
She said underpinning the chaos was the “tectonic shift” of the ANC possibly shifting below 50% of the SA vote.
“We have non-stop negotiation and the tyranny of the motion of no confidence.
“The name of the game is instability unless we can find a more creative way to steer it.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics