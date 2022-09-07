×

News

‘Respect your Sassa grants and do not drink them away’: Deputy social minister gets tongues wagging

07 September 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu says Sassa grant beneficiaries must use the payments to better their lives. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has come under fire for telling beneficiaries of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants not to spend their payments on alcohol.

Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) campaign in Limpopo this week.

She said beneficiaries must start respecting their Sassa grants and using them to better their lives and not drink them away.

“The grants Sassa gives out, that people worked hard for, beneficiaries do not respect them,” she said.

According to Bogopane-Zulu, some women admitted to using the money for alcohol or paying for alcohol stokvels instead of buying food.

“While poverty and unemployment were raised as a concern, women admitted to drinking, resorting to brewing their own alcohol concoction known as ‘gemmer’ when they could not afford to buy alcohol,” she said.

“You can only help me fight FASD in this community by staying away from alcohol when you are pregnant. No amount of alcohol is safe for an unborn child.”

The deputy minister said no unborn baby deserves to be fed alcohol while developing.

“When you want a baby, make the right choice and stay away from alcohol when you are pregnant. No drop of alcohol is safe for your unborn baby,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

She urged community members to support expecting mothers.

Many online criticised Bogopane-Zulu, saying her comment was “misinformed and out-of-touch”.

Some said the deputy minister was attributing the habits of a few to the majority.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

