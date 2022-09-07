×

News

Ramaphosa looking forward to working with new UK prime minister

07 September 2022
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident the strategic relationship between SA and the UK will continue to grow under new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated newly appointed UK and Northern Ireland Prime Minister Liz Truss, his office said on Wednesday.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson, was appointed by Queen Elizabeth.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said SA and the UK have a strong and friendly relationship.

“The president expressed confidence this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength,” said Magwenya.

He said bilateral co-operation between the countries covers a wide range of issues including trade and investment, science and innovation, health, energy and the environment.

“SA and the UK collaborate within the multilateral context to address global challenges such as peace and security, underdevelopment, poverty, economic growth and climate change and prevent future pandemics,” said Magwenya.

He said Ramaphosa is looking forward to working with Truss to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. 

