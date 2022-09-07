NMU unveils business-orientated hospitality degree
New programme aimed at preparing young managers to take the lead and strengthen tourism’s backbone
07 September 2022
Against the backdrop of encouraging signs of tourism’s rejuvenation in SA after the Covid-19 pandemic, Nelson Mandela University has launched a BCom hospitality degree programme.
The three-year degree, the only one of its kind offered at a public university in SA, is focused on preparing young managers to take the lead in the hospitality industry...
Senior Reporter
