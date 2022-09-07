×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Municipality wants to write off MBDA’s irregular expenditure

R4.5m from capital budget donated to several charities and organisations during pandemic

By Andisa Bonani - 07 September 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to write off R4.5m spent by the Mandela Bay Development Agency during the height of Covid-19 as it has been marked as an irregular expenditure after an internal audit investigation.

The money was taken from the MBDA’s capital budget in 2020, with the funding earmarked for the purchase of a building in Central...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read