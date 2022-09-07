Municipality wants to write off MBDA’s irregular expenditure
R4.5m from capital budget donated to several charities and organisations during pandemic
By Andisa Bonani - 07 September 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to write off R4.5m spent by the Mandela Bay Development Agency during the height of Covid-19 as it has been marked as an irregular expenditure after an internal audit investigation.
The money was taken from the MBDA’s capital budget in 2020, with the funding earmarked for the purchase of a building in Central...
