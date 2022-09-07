Killer son flushed mom’s organs down toilet
Premium 07 September 2022
So angry that his mother had not responded to his questions about her whereabouts, Rolin Moos, 28, smacked her over the head with a golf club, slit her throat and then chopped her up into pieces.
He even considered eating 59-year-old Anna Moos’s liver and heart before flushing some of her organs down the toilet...
