Kariega woman accused of defrauding TVET college of R1m out on bail
By Devon Koen - 07 September 2022
A Kariega woman appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday after handing herself over to the Hawks for allegedly defrauding a Technical Vocational Education and Training institution in the Garden Town of more than R1m.
Simone de Klerk, 38, an accounting clerk for the government-run Eastcape Midlands College in Brickfields Road is accused of 82 counts of fraud....
