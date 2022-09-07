Grateful siblings pledge more than R1m to northern areas alma mater
By Roslyn Baatjies - 07 September 2022
Leading successful lives throughout the country and abroad, seven siblings who grew up in Gqeberha’s northern areas have not forgotten their roots and will be donating R1m to their old school over the next four years.
Inspired by Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School's motto of “labouring for the future”, the Maasdorp siblings also made a R100,000 contribution to the school during its 50th anniversary celebrations at the Gelvan Bowling Club on Sunday...
