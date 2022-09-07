Ex-Fidelity security official given 10-year jail term
By Devon Koen - 07 September 2022
A former Fidelity security official has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for her role in a brazen cash-in-transit heist.
And while Nontuthuzelo Majola walked away with a lighter sentence after being convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, her three co-accused will sit behind bars for between 15 and 20 years...
