Editors condemn Zuma's action against journalist, will support News24

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday condemned the serving of criminal summons on Karyn Maughan, News24’s specialist legal writer.
Sanef said it unequivocally supports News24 as it seeks to defend any legal action against Maughan.
On Tuesday the Jacob Zuma Foundation said sheriffs, on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team, served prosecutor Billy Downer and Maughan with criminal summons. The private prosecution by Zuma relates to allegations that Downer leaked Zuma’s confidential medical records to Maughan.
Zuma first laid criminal charges against Downer in October last year but the NPA declined to prosecute in June. This paved the way for Zuma to pursue the private prosecution.
The foundation on Tuesday said Maughan was the recipient of medical information which was contained in a document which was acquired in the conduct of prosecutorial duties. The foundation said neither Downer nor Maughan had the requisite written permission of the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
The foundation said the first scheduled appearance of Downer and Maughan will be on October 10.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Sanef said the summons served by Zuma’s legal team was a clear case of intimidation solely intended to silence Maughan.
“As Sanef previously stated in June when Maughan was cited as a respondent, the information published by Maughan was of public record and not confidential.
“Sanef is of the view that the pursuing of this matter through private prosecution is not only vindictive but intended to intimidate Maughan and other journalists,” Sanef said.
It said Maughan, as a journalist, wrote the story following a letter from Brig-Gen General Mcebisi Mdutywa informing prison and prosecuting authorities about Zuma’s health.
“Zuma’s legal team has since last year claimed Downer leaked this letter to Maughan, an inaccurate assertion. As the media, we are aware that once papers are filed in court, they become public record, hence the latest serving of summons is uncalled for and an unwarranted move,” Sanef said.
Sanef said the latest move by Zuma’s legal team should be condemned, and viewed as intimidation not only towards Maughan, but other journalists as well.
“As this is a clear attack on media freedom, Sanef intends to fully support News24 and is considering joining the case as amicus curiae (friend of the court),” Sanef said.
TimesLIVE
Editors condemn Zuma's action against journalist, will support News24
Journalist
Image: Pool/Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday condemned the serving of criminal summons on Karyn Maughan, News24’s specialist legal writer.
Sanef said it unequivocally supports News24 as it seeks to defend any legal action against Maughan.
On Tuesday the Jacob Zuma Foundation said sheriffs, on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team, served prosecutor Billy Downer and Maughan with criminal summons. The private prosecution by Zuma relates to allegations that Downer leaked Zuma’s confidential medical records to Maughan.
Zuma first laid criminal charges against Downer in October last year but the NPA declined to prosecute in June. This paved the way for Zuma to pursue the private prosecution.
The foundation on Tuesday said Maughan was the recipient of medical information which was contained in a document which was acquired in the conduct of prosecutorial duties. The foundation said neither Downer nor Maughan had the requisite written permission of the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
The foundation said the first scheduled appearance of Downer and Maughan will be on October 10.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Sanef said the summons served by Zuma’s legal team was a clear case of intimidation solely intended to silence Maughan.
“As Sanef previously stated in June when Maughan was cited as a respondent, the information published by Maughan was of public record and not confidential.
“Sanef is of the view that the pursuing of this matter through private prosecution is not only vindictive but intended to intimidate Maughan and other journalists,” Sanef said.
It said Maughan, as a journalist, wrote the story following a letter from Brig-Gen General Mcebisi Mdutywa informing prison and prosecuting authorities about Zuma’s health.
“Zuma’s legal team has since last year claimed Downer leaked this letter to Maughan, an inaccurate assertion. As the media, we are aware that once papers are filed in court, they become public record, hence the latest serving of summons is uncalled for and an unwarranted move,” Sanef said.
Sanef said the latest move by Zuma’s legal team should be condemned, and viewed as intimidation not only towards Maughan, but other journalists as well.
“As this is a clear attack on media freedom, Sanef intends to fully support News24 and is considering joining the case as amicus curiae (friend of the court),” Sanef said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics