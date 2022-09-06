The trial of the five men accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
On Monday, Zandile Mshololo, the attorney for one of the accused, told the court the prosecution’s previous non-disclosure of the contents in the controversial second docket opened in 2019 led to the violation of her client’s constitutional rights.
“The information contained in the second docket ought to have been disclosed to the applicant before he pleaded,” she said.
In the docket, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and others present at the scene of his murder in 2014 are the accused.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
