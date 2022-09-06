Unable to see kids, man dressed as woman killed ex
By Devon Koen and Naziziphiwo Buso - 06 September 2022
So angry that he was being kept from seeing his child, Xolani Mkayi put on high heels and a wig, and then gunned down his ex-wife at her father’s funeral.
It was a killing so brazen and bizarre that Mkayi, 58, grabbed national headlines...
