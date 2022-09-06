×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unable to see kids, man dressed as woman killed ex

Premium
By Devon Koen and Naziziphiwo Buso - 06 September 2022

So angry that he was being kept from seeing his child, Xolani Mkayi put on high heels and a wig, and then gunned down his ex-wife at her father’s funeral.

It was a killing so brazen and bizarre that Mkayi, 58, grabbed national headlines...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate

Most Read