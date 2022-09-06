Gauteng detectives have issued warrants of arrest for five suspects wanted for the murder of 16 revellers at a Soweto tavern.
A group of armed men entered a tavern at Nomzamo, Orlando East, and started shooting randomly on July 10. Seven people were also wounded.
The suspects were identified as Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these suspects is requested to contact Col Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270 or Sgt Ndlovu on 065 962 4329. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps application or the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.
TimesLIVE reported last week that detectives had traced the alleged killers to Lesotho, where they narrowly missed arresting them in a failed clandestine operation at the Maseru border post.
The massacre is allegedly linked to a feud between two rival Lesotho gangs, Terene ea Chakela (Chakela’s train) and Terene ea Khosi Mokata (Mokata’s train).
Police identify suspects in Orlando tavern mass shooting
