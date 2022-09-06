More than 20 suspects arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay drug cases this week

At least 22 suspects have been arrested in drug-related cases across Nelson Mandela Bay since the start of the week.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said most of the suspects were arrested within hours of the first arrest at about 3.30pm on Monday.
She said police were patrolling in Motherwell on Monday when they received information about a man in possession of a firearm in Ingobo Street.
“Members spotted the suspect and when he noticed the police vehicle, he started running. Members chased after him on foot and found him hiding inside a shack.
“A .38 special revolver (serial number filed off) was found inside his bag.
“Cash, Mandrax (89 tablets), dagga, a scale and unused tik pipes were also found in his shack.”
The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and dealing in drugs.
Naidu said later that day at about 10pm, anti-gang unit members followed up on information about drugs and suspected stolen property at a house in Mitchell Street in Kariega.
“The house and the outbuilding were searched and Mandrax (24), tik (26 packets), a Stihl chainsaw and a Stihl portable grinder were seized.”
No-one was arrested and an inquiry docket was opened for further investigation, she said.
“During the same evening, members also confiscated 48 Mandrax tablets from a house in KwaNobuhle.”
She said two stolen vehicles were also recovered on Monday night, one in North End and the other in Kwazakhele.
“At about 8.45pm, a white Suzuki Celerio was recovered after it was taken in a house robbery in Kwazakhele.
“At about 12.45am on Tuesday, a Ford Ranger was also recovered at a guesthouse in North End.
“The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day [Monday] from Ikamvelihle.
“Both vehicles were impounded for further investigation.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata lauded the work of the officers involved.
“The arrests and confiscations of drugs and firearms will send a clear and loud message that there is no space in the NMB district for crime and criminals,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Image: Gareth Wilson
