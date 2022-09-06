Lawyer withdraws in child rape, murder case
By Devon Koen - 06 September 2022
The case of a Rocklands man who had his penis amputated, allegedly by the enraged mother of the five-year-old girl he is accused of raping and murdering, was postponed to Thursday after his lawyer withdrew from the matter.
Advocate Johan van der Spuy, from Legal Aid SA, confirmed to the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday that his mandate had been terminated by his 24-year-old client, due to ethical reasons, but did not elaborate further...
