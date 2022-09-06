Investor tells court how family lost R300,000 in alleged Ponzi scheme
By Devon Koen - 06 September 2022
A former employee and now a state witness in the multimillion-rand fraud case against business owners Michael Rathbone and Leon Lewitton told the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday he and his family lost more than R300,000 in the alleged Ponzi scheme.
Heindenreich van Mollendorff, his father and brother’s fiancé were lured into signing contracts with promises of huge investment turnovers...
