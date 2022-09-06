×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha bookkeeper sentenced to 15 years for fraud

Premium
By Devon Koen - 06 September 2022

A Gqeberha bookkeeper convicted on numerous counts of tax fraud amounting to R2.4m, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years behind bars. 

Linda Ann Labuschagne, 42, had worked as a bookkeeper at two companies offering assistance with tax-related matters to business and individuals...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read