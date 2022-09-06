Gqeberha bookkeeper sentenced to 15 years for fraud
By Devon Koen - 06 September 2022
A Gqeberha bookkeeper convicted on numerous counts of tax fraud amounting to R2.4m, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Linda Ann Labuschagne, 42, had worked as a bookkeeper at two companies offering assistance with tax-related matters to business and individuals...
