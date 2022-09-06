Another smallholding ransacked by balaclava-clad robbers
Lakeside residents held at gunpoint and tied up in latest incident
06 September 2022
A Sunday night braai turned into a home invasion with the homeowners held at gunpoint by what is believed to be the same robbery gang that hit yet another property on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
This is the seventh house robbery in the past two months, suspected to be tied to the same four-man group targeting smallholdings and luxury estates along the western border of Nelson Mandela Bay...
News reporter
