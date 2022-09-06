A 21-year-old man accused of bestiality was killed by an angry mob in northern KwaZulu-Natal after he was allegedly caught raping a goat.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the incident occurred in the early hours on Monday in the rural village Qwayinduku, near Mtunzini.
“It is alleged by a 61-year-old female that in the early hours of September 5 she was sleeping when she heard someone breaking a window in her house. She told the intruder she would use a bush knife if he tried to come in through the window he had broken.
“When the 21-year-old failed to enter the house, he turned and raped a goat that belonged to the woman. When she heard her goat crying she woke her son who was sleeping in another house and the man was caught in action.”
According to the woman's son, after alerting the community an angry mob descended on the area and beat the man to death.
“Police were called to the murder scene where the man was found with head and face injuries. He was declared dead on the scene. A case of murder was registered at Mtunzini police station and the matter is under investigation,” said Ngcobo.
Provincial social development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they were shocked to learn of the incident.
“We are very concerned about the immoral conditions in our society. That the deceased attempted to rape an elderly person is an indication a lack of moral fibre. However, it is also very concerning that in our communities families allow the aged to sleep alone in separate rooms where criminals take advantage of them.”
Memela said social workers would visit the woman to assess her condition and provide her with psychosocial support.
TimesLIVE
Alleged goat rapist killed by mob in northern KZN
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
TimesLIVE
