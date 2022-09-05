On Friday transport minister Fikile Mbalula said an announcement regarding e-tolls would be made soon. This after lobby groups, including the Automobile Association (AA) and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), have called for the user-pay system to be scrapped.
Mbalula said the government would make an announcement on e-tolls when finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the mid-term budget policy statement in October.
“We are almost done, October is our month. The e-toll is going to be a big announcement for all South Africans to get a proper briefing,” said Mbalula.
Previously, Mbalula denied claims that the upcoming fuel price reduction may be “hijacked” by an increase to the fuel levy. The AA and Outa have expressed concerns that the government may “hijack” the consumer benefits of an expected reduction in fuel prices and use them to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement bonds, which e-tolls failed to do.
Responding to the concerns, Mbalula said they were speculation and government has not made any pronouncements on the matter. “I have engaged with the AA and Outa to discuss matters of mutual interest and I remain committed to constructive dialogue that assists in resolving challenges,” he said.
“There is no reason to be alarmist on possible pronouncements on the government’s decision on the funding of the Gauteng freeway improvement project. I urge everyone to wait for the formal pronouncements and not engage in speculation that offers no solutions.”
On social media, many said Mboweni should not tell people how to spend their money and they would pay for e-tolls in their own time. Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill
Reporter
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has urged motorists to pay for e-tolls after settling his R500 bill.
Mboweni shared at the weekend that he had settled his bill at the Sanral customer service centre in Pretoria.
“As a law-abiding citizen, today I visited the Sanral Rigel Street Pretoria offices to sort out my e-tag. I owed R500! Paid and sorted. Good citizenship,” said Mboweni.
The former minister took aim at people who complain about the roads but don't pay for e-tolls.
“Pay the e-tolls. These 'are not like roads in Malawi'. Oopsie,” he joked.
“Honestly, oksalayo [what remains is] we must pay e-tolls and at toll gates. We want good infrastructure, we must invest in it. We need to move together,” said Mboweni.
On Friday transport minister Fikile Mbalula said an announcement regarding e-tolls would be made soon. This after lobby groups, including the Automobile Association (AA) and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), have called for the user-pay system to be scrapped.
Mbalula said the government would make an announcement on e-tolls when finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the mid-term budget policy statement in October.
“We are almost done, October is our month. The e-toll is going to be a big announcement for all South Africans to get a proper briefing,” said Mbalula.
Previously, Mbalula denied claims that the upcoming fuel price reduction may be “hijacked” by an increase to the fuel levy. The AA and Outa have expressed concerns that the government may “hijack” the consumer benefits of an expected reduction in fuel prices and use them to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement bonds, which e-tolls failed to do.
Responding to the concerns, Mbalula said they were speculation and government has not made any pronouncements on the matter. “I have engaged with the AA and Outa to discuss matters of mutual interest and I remain committed to constructive dialogue that assists in resolving challenges,” he said.
“There is no reason to be alarmist on possible pronouncements on the government’s decision on the funding of the Gauteng freeway improvement project. I urge everyone to wait for the formal pronouncements and not engage in speculation that offers no solutions.”
On social media, many said Mboweni should not tell people how to spend their money and they would pay for e-tolls in their own time. Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics